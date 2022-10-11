Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the document verification schedule for the Basic and Senior Computer Instructor exam 2022. Candidates can check the schedule at the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB conducted the Basic Computer Instructor exam 2022 on June 18 (Saturday) and the Senior Computer Instructor exam 2022 on June 19 (Sunday). The results were announced on August 31.

Qualified candidates whose roll numbers appear on the merit list are eligible to appear for document verification. The RSMSSB Computer Instructor DV round will be conducted from October 17 to November 1.

The schedule contains the date and the list of roll numbers called for the DV. Candidates have to submit the detailed scrutiny form and pay the fee online at the SSO portal at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in from October 13.

Here’s RSMSSB Computer Instructor DV schedule.

RSMSSB is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up a total of 9862 posts of Basic Computer Instructor and 295 posts of Senior Computer Instructor. The Board will select candidates on the basis of a recruitment written exam and document verification.