The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will release the final merit list for Maharashtra State/All India candidates today on the official website cetcell.mahacet.org. The MHT CET 2022 provisional merit list was released on October 7 and objections were invited till October 10.

The MHT CET final merit list as well as Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round will be out today. The online submission and confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round 1 will be done between October 13 and 15.

The MHT CET CAP round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on October 18.

The seat acceptance fee shall be Rs 1000 for all candidates. A candidate who has been allotted a seat shall download the “Provisional Seat Allotment Letter”.

Here’s MHT CET counselling 2022 official notification.

The online registration and uploading of required documents for admission as well as documents verification and confirmation of the Application Form concluded on October 4 (4.00 PM).

The MHT CET counselling is being conducted for admission to BE/ BTech programmes 2022-23.

Steps to check MHT CET final merit list: