Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the call letter/admit card of the TN Police Sub Inspector viva voce 2022. Candidates can download the call letter from the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

TNUSRB SI PET exams were conducted for candidates who had cleared the TN Police SI written exam. The results were announced on September 29.

Provisionally selected candidates are eligible to appear for the viva-voce round.

The TNUSRB SI recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 444 vacancies, of which 399 vacancies are for the post of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk) and 45 for Sub-Inspectors of Police (AR) posts in TN Police.

Steps to check TN Police SI call letter 2022:

Visit the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in Click on ‘Call letter for Viva-Voce’ under Direct Recruitment of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk & AR) - 2022 Enter User ID, password to login The TNUSRB SI call letter will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to download TN Police SI call letter 2022.