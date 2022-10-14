National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected the release the admit card soon for Delhi University Entrance Test 2022 for admission to postgraduate courses in DU for the academic year 2022-23. Candidates will be able to download their admit card from the official website ntaexam2022.cbtexam.in.

NTA will conduct the DUET PG 2022 exams on October 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21. The Test will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only. The exam city slip has already been released.

Here’s NTA DUET PG 2022 exam timetable.

Steps to download DEUT PG admit card 2022: