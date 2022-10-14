Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the results of the JEN (Agriculture) 2022, Librarian Grade-III 2022 and Jr.Instructor (WC&S) 2018 exams. Candidates can check the result merit list from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB JE Agri Exam 2022 was held on September 10 and Librarian Grade 3 exam 2022 on September 11. The answer keys were released on September 22.

Selected candidates will be called for document verification in schedule to be released later.

The RSMSSB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 189 vacancies of JE in the Agriculture department and 460 Librarian posts in the Rajasthan Education Department.

Steps to download RSMSSB result 2022:



Visit official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Go to ‘News & Notifications’ and click on result link for the relevant post The RSMSSB result merit list will appear on screen Download and check.

