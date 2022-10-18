The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result of the Combined Higher Secondary Level or CHSL Skill Test 2020. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC CHSL Typing Test was held from July 1 onwards. A total of 28,133 candidates were shortlisted for appearing in DEST/Typing Test. Based on the cut-off fixed by the Commission in the Skill Test (DEST/Typing Test) of the Examination, a total of 247 candidates for DEST (List-I) and 11297 candidates for Typing Test (List-II) have been shortlisted provisionally to appear in Document Verification, SSC said.

All shortlisted candidates are required to appear in the Document Verification, the schedule of which will be available on the respective websites of the regional SSC websites shortly.

Steps to check SSC CHSL skill test result 2020:

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in Go to ‘Result’ - ‘CHSL’ and cleck on result link for relevant post The SSC CHSL skill test result will appear on screen Download and check by searching roll number.

Here’s direct link to SSC CHSL DEST result 2020.

Here’s direct link to SSC CHSL typing test result 2020.