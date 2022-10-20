Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Radio exam 2021. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The exam was conducted on October 16, 2022. The exam was held for the duration of 3 hours — 12 noon to 3.00 PM at different examination centres including Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, and Gwalior.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 13 vacancies for the post of DSP (Radio).

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Provisional Answer Key - DSP (Radio) Examination 2021” The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download DSP Radio 2021 answer key.

