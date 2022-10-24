The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has released the question paper and candidate response sheet of the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2022 Paper 1. Registered candidates can download their response sheet from the official website at trb.tn.nic.in.

The TNTET 2022 Paper-I was conducted from October 14 to 19 in computer-based mode.

Steps to download TN TET hall ticket 2022:

Visit the official website trb.tn.nic.in Go to TNTET VIEW QP link - ‘Click - View and Download Your Question & Response Sheets’

Login using Registration Number, date of birth, exam date and exam batch The TNTET response sheet will appear on screen Download and check

TNTET exam is conducted to certify the eligibility of candidates to teach in schools affiliated with TN Education Board. The exam consists of Paper I and Paper II. Paper I is for teachers who seek eligibility to teach from Class I to Class VI and Paper II is for candidates who want to teach from Class VI to Class VIII. Candidates have an option to appear in either one exam or both exams.