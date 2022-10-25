Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Assistant Engineer – Civil/Mechanical/Electrical Written (Objective) Competitive Examination 2020. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Applicants can send suggestions, if any, against the released answer key till November 4, 2022, at Bihar Public Service Commission, 15, Nehru Path (Bailey Road), Patna—800001.

The BPSC AE exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 13 and 14 in three shifts — 10.00 AM to 11.00 AM, 11.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 1.00 PM to 2.00 PM.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download AE answer key

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “AE—Civil/Mechanical/Electrical” answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.