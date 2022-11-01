Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to various posts of Assistant Director I, Scientific Assistant, Soil Conservation Assistant, and Photo Interpreter. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website jkpsc.nic.in till November 30, 2022.

Applicants can make changes to their application form from December 1 to 3, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 22 vacancies, of which 15 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Director I, 3 for Scientific Assistant, 3 for Soil Conservation Assistant, and 1 for Photo Interpreter.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The upper age limit is 40 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Director I: Bachelor’s degree in science from a recognised university.

Scientific Assistant: Master’s degree in Forestry/ Soil Science/ Zoology/ Botany/ Geology/ Geography/ and others with postgraduate diploma in remote sensing/ MSc Geo Information/ M.Tech in remote sensing from a recognised university.

Soil Conservation Assistant: BSc Agriculture or BSc Agriculture Engineering or MSc Botany.

Photo Interpreter: BSc Agriculture or MSc Botany.

Application Fee

The applicants from reserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in Click on Jobs/Online Application under Recruitment tab Now Click on the application link Fill up the application form, upload the documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.