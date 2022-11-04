The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Assistant Architect under Building Construction Department, Govt. of Bihar. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The BPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 106 vacancies for Assistant Architects.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 37 years as on August 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor in Architecture from a recognised university.

Here’s BPSC Assistant Architect notification 2022.

Application Fee

The application fee of SC/ST/Female candidates/PWD candidates is Rs 200, whereas Rs 750 is applicable to other category candidates.

Steps to apply for BPSC Assistant Architect recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in Click on “Apply Online” for Assistant Architect Complete registration form, upload documents Pay the fee and submit application Download form and take a printout

Direct link to apply for BPSC Assistant Architect recruitment 2022.