The Department of School Education, Punjab has announced the result of the Master Cadre Music and DPE exam 2022. Candidates can check the results online at the official website educationrecruitmentboard.com.

The Punjab Master Cadre Music exam was held on September 18. The DPE exam was conducted on October 6. The final answer keys have also been released along with the result.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 4,161 Master Cadre vacancies in Punjab which includes Music (25).

Steps to check Punjab Master Cadre result 2022:



Visit the official website educationrecruitmentboard.com Click on the result link for Master Cadre Music and DPE Posts Login using Registration Number and Password The Punjab Master Cadre result will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to check Punjab Master Cadre result 2022