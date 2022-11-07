Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) will soon commence the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Research Officer/Statistical Officer under Adv.No. 098/2022. Interested candidates can will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website mpsconline.gov.in from November 7 to 28.

The MPSC recruitment drive is being conducted for 25 posts of Research Officer/Statistical Officer, General State Service, Group B, in the state government.

Candidates can check the recruitment notifications on the official website mpsc.gov.in.

Here’s MPSC RO recruitment 2022 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: 18-38 years as on March 1, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational qualification: Master’s degree in Statistics or Biometrics or Econometrics or Mathematical Economics with atleast 45 per cent of marks.

Application Fee

Candidates are to pay an online application fee of Rs 394 (unreserved) or Rs 294 (reserved category).

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit official website mpsconline.gov.in Go to ‘User Registration’ and create profile Login using credentials and apply for the desired post Fill the application form, upload documents, and pay fee Submit form and download a copy Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.