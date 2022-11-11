MPHC interview rescheduled for Legal Asst and other posts; check revised dates here
The interview is scheduled to be conducted from November 16 to 30, 2022.
Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) has preponed the interview schedule for the post of Legal Assistant/Law Clerk-Cum-Research Assistants 2022-23. As per the notification, the interview is scheduled to be conducted from November 16 to 30, 2022. The admit card will be released 4 days prior to the interview.
“Candidates are required to remain present in the premises of High Court of M.P. Jabalpur according to revised scheduled date and time for Interview/Viva-voce,” reads the notification.
Earlier, the interview was scheduled to be conducted from December 1 to 15, 2022.
A total of 1450 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the interview round. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 55 vacancies.
Steps to download the admit card
- Visit the official website mphc.gov.in
- Click on “Recruitment / Result”
- Now click on “Click Here - Online Application Forms/ Admit Cards”
- Click on Legal Assistant/Law Clerk-Cum-Research Assistants 2022-23 admit card link
- key in your login details and submit
- Download the admit card and take a printout
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.