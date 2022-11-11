Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) has preponed the interview schedule for the post of Legal Assistant/Law Clerk-Cum-Research Assistants 2022-23. As per the notification, the interview is scheduled to be conducted from November 16 to 30, 2022. The admit card will be released 4 days prior to the interview.

“Candidates are required to remain present in the premises of High Court of M.P. Jabalpur according to revised scheduled date and time for Interview/Viva-voce,” reads the notification.

Earlier, the interview was scheduled to be conducted from December 1 to 15, 2022.

A total of 1450 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the interview round. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 55 vacancies.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website mphc.gov.in Click on “Recruitment / Result” Now click on “Click Here - Online Application Forms/ Admit Cards” Click on Legal Assistant/Law Clerk-Cum-Research Assistants 2022-23 admit card link key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout

