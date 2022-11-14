The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has announced the final result of the MP Police Constable PET exam 2020. Candidates can check and download their result from the official website peb.mp.gov.in using their application number/ roll number and date of birth.

The MP Police Constable exam was conducted in January 2022 and the result was declared on March 23. The physical tests were held in June

The recruitment drive aims to fill around 4,000 police constable vacancies. Of these, 3,862 are Constable GD (General Duty) posts and 138 posts are for radio constables.

Steps to download MP Police Constable result:

Visit the official website peb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Final Result - PCRT - 2020t”

Key in your Application No. or Roll No, date of birth and submit The MP Police Constable result will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download MP Police final result 2020.