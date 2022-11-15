Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will release the provisional answer key of the Food Safety Officer (FSO) exam 2022 today. The Response Sheets of the candidates marked with Preliminary Keys will be available at the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The TSPSC FSO exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on November 7. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 24 vacancies.

The objections on the TSPSC FSO answer keys will be accepted online through the link provided on the TSPSC website from November 16-20, 5.00 PM.

“The candidates are instructed that they should attach the copies of the proofs from the sources quoted and websites mentioned as references, in the PDF format in the link provided. The sources quoted and websites mentioned will not be considered as references if they are not authentic or not official,” the notice said.

Steps to download TSPSC FSO answer key 2022: