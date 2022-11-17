MPPEB PAT result 2022 announced; here’s download link
Candidates can download their results from the official website peb.mp.gov.in.
The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) or MP Vyapam has released the final result of the Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT) 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download their results from the official website peb.mp.gov.in.
The MP PAT 2022 was conducted on October 15-16 for admissions to agricultural courses in government-run institutes.
Steps to download PAT result
- Visit the official website peb.mp.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on “Final Result - Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT)- 2022”
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the result
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download PAT 2022 result.
Based on the PAT 2022 result, counselling process for admission to first-year B.Sc (Agriculture), B.Sc (Horticulture), B.Sc (Forestry) and B.Tech (Agriculture Engineering) will be conducted by the institutes.
