Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has declared the result of the Group B Main Examination 2020 for PSI. Candidates can check the result at the official website mpsc.gov.in.

The MPSC Group B Main exam 2020 for the post of Police Sub Inspector (PSI) was held on September 11, 25.

The merit list contains the region-wise roll numbers of shortlisted candidates. The Commission has also released the cut-off marks category-wise for the PSI Main exam.

Here’s MPSC PSI result 2020 notice.

Steps to check MPSC PSI result 2020:



Visit the official website mpsc.gov.in Go to ‘Candidates Information’ – ‘Results’ – ‘Results of Examinations/Recruitment’ Click on the PDF button for the PSI exam The MPSC PSI result will appear on the screen

Download and check.

Here’s direct link to MPSC Group B PSI result 2020.

The recruitment drive for MPSC Group B Services is being conducted to fill a total 806 vacancies of which 67 vacancies are for Assistant Section Officer at General Administrative Department, 89 for State Tax Inspector at the Finance Department, and 650 for Police Sub Inspector (PSI) in the Home Department in the Maharashtra Government.