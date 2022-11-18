Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the result of the 2019 Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) Pay level 5. Candidates can check the result merit list online at the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

Candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for the Document Verification (DV) for the posts notified in Pay Level – 5, based on their score in 2nd stage CBT, qualifying status in Typing Skill Test (wherever applicable) and the priority for various posts in Pay level -5 furnished by them in the online application.

The RRB NTPC Level 5 Document Verification (DV) will commence from December 5 onwards. The candidates scheduled for DV will get an email and SMS to download their e-call letter from RRB Website.

The shortlisted candidates for DV should produce all the original documents along with one set of Xerox copies in A4 size as detailed in the CEN and e-call letter.

Steps to check RRB NTPC result:

Visit regional RRB website Click on the link result link under CEN-01/2019 (NTPC) : LEVEL- 5 Result & Cut-Off Marks The RRB NTPC Level 5 result will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to check RRB NTPC Level 5 result.

The RRB non-technical popular category (NTPC) recruitment exams are being held for 35,208 posts which include positions like Clerk, Time Keeper, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Typist, Commercial Apprentice, and Station Master. Level 5 is for the posts of Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist, Senior Clerk cum Typist and Senior Time Keeper.