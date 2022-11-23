The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final marks of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA & SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021. Candidates can check and download their final marks from the official website ssc.nic.in.

Candidates can check their individual marks by using their Registration Number and Password from November 23 to December 7, 2022.

“Candidates may check their individual marks by clicking on the Result/ Marks link on the Candidate Dashboard and using their Registration Number & Password. This facility will be available for a period of 15 days i.e. from 23.11.2022 to 07.12.2022,” reads the notification.

The final result of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA & SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021 was declared on November 7, 2022.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to check GD Constable final marks

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in Go to the Login and key in your details Submit and check the marks of GD Constable 2021 Download and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.