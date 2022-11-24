Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has postponed the physical and practical examination for the Assistant Fire Officer and Fireman posts due to unavoidable reasons. The revised schedule will be announced in due course of time on the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Earlier, the physical and practical exam for the post of AFO was scheduled to be held from November 28 to December 16 in Jaipur district while the tests for Fireman posts were to be conducted between November 38 and December 8 in all districts of Rajasthan.

The RSMSSB recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 629 vacancies, of which 29 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Fire Officer and 600 for Fireman posts. The online application process for the posts was conducted in September and October last year.

