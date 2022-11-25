Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has declared the final result for the Village Development Officer (VDO) exam 2021. Candidates can download their results from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB VDO Main Exam 2022 was held on July 9 and shortlisted candidates were called for interviews from September 6 onwards.

A total of 4774 candidates have been shortlisted for appointment as against 5396 VDO vacancies. The merit list contains the roll numbers of the candidates shortlisted.

Steps to download RSMSSB VDO result 2022:

Visit official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Go to ‘News Notification’ and click on the link for Village Development Officer 2021 The RSMSSB VDO final result will appear on the screen Download and check

Direct link to RSMSSB VDO result 2022.