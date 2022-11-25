Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has announced the exam date for the posts of Divisional Accounts Officer under Advt 08/2022. Candidates can check the exam notice on the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The TSPSC Divisional Accounts Officer exam will be conducted on February 26, 2023. The candidates can download their hall ticket on the TSPSC website one week before the examination date.

The TSPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 53 Divisional Accounts Officer (works) vacancies. The selection of candidates for appointment to the posts will be made by Written Examination (Objective Type) by CBRT/ OMR based.

“It is hereby informed that the Commission has decided to conduct the written examination for the post of Divisional Accounts Officer (Works) Grade - II in Director of Works Accounts through off-line mode i.e., Optical Mark Reader (OMR) based Recruitment test on 26/02/2023,” the notice said.

Here’s TSPSC DAO exam notice.