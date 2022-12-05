Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the revised physical test schedule for the post of Assistant Fire Officer and Fireman 2021. Candidates can check and download the schedule from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The physical and practical exam for the post of AFO will be held on December 12 and 13, 2022, while the tests for Fireman posts will be conducted from December 15 to 28, 2022 in all districts of Rajasthan.

Here’s the official notification.

Earlier, the physical and practical exam for the post of AFO was scheduled to be held from November 28 to December 16 in Jaipur district while the tests for Fireman posts were to be conducted between November 38 and December 8 in all districts of Rajasthan.

The RSMSSB recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 629 vacancies, of which 29 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Fire Officer and 600 for Fireman posts. The online application process for the posts was conducted in September and October last year.

