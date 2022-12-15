The All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the admit card for the computer-based test (CBT 2) 2022. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website mat.aima.in.

CBT 2 is scheduled to be conducted on December 17, 2022.

Steps to download AIMA CBT 2 admit card 2022

Visit the official website mat.aima.in On the homepage, click on AIMA CBT 2 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

About MAT

The Management Aptitude Test or MAT is an all-India exam conducted by AIMA for admission to postgraduate management programmes (MBA) offered by 600 business schools. MAT exam is conducted through a computer-based test (CBT), remote proctored internet-based test (IBT), and paper-based test (PBT) as well.

