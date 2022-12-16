The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade has released the admit card for IIFT MBA (IB) 2023-25. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website iift.nta.nic.in.

The IIFT 2023 examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 18 for the duration of 2 hours (10.00 AM to 12.00 noon).

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website iift.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Admit Card for IIFT(MBA) 2023-25” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

MBA (International Business) programme offered by IIFT, is a six-trimester general management programme, designed for developing a competent cadre of business executives to meet the country’s growing requirements for trained personnel in the field of International Business Management. Admission to the programme is through an entrance exam, group discussion, writing skills assessment and interview etc.

