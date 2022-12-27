Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has started the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website jkpsc.nic.in till January 21, 2023.

The JKPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 23 vacancies for Veterinary Assistant Surgeons in the Animal Husbandry Department. The pay level is 9 (Rs 52,700- 1,66,700).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The upper age limit is 40 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: B.V.Sc. and A.H. degree.

Application Fee

The applicants from reserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in Click on Jobs/Online Application under Recruitment tab Now Click on the application link Fill up the application form, upload the documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

Selection Process

JKPSC will conduct a written test in English.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.