Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) will release the model answer key of the JK Police Sub-Inspector exam 2022 on December 30. Candidates will be able to check and download the answer key along with question paper from the official website jkssb.nic.in.

JKSSB conducted the JKP SI exam 2022 from December 7 to 20 in OMR-Based written Objective Type.

The candidates can submit their objections/representations in respect of any question/answer (if any) and upload the same, along-with documentary evidence/ reference through the online link available on the website from December 30 to January 2. The fee is Rs 200 per question. Objections /representations through any other means and after due date shall not be entertained.

Here’s JKSSB SI answer key notice.

Steps to download JKSSB SI answer key 2022:

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the answer key link for SI (Police) (when available) The JKP SI answer key will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

JKSSB has notified a total of 800 posts of SI in the J&K Police under the Home Department unser Advt No 06/2021.