The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the dates for the results of various examinations. Eligible candidates will be able to download their results from the official website wbpsc.gov.in.

As per the notification, the result for WBCS (Exe) etc. Exam 2020 (for Group-A & Group B) is scheduled to be released on January 20, 2023. The ICDS Supervisor (Female only) Rect. Exam 2019 and ICDS Supervisor (Female only) (for AWW/CWs) Exam 2019 (for Personality Test) will be released on January 27 and 30, 2023, respectively.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the respective result link (when available) The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.