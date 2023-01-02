Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to Gazetted vacancies in Super Speciality Hospitals, GMC Jammu, Srinagar -GMC Srinagar, Jammu, Anantnag, Baramulla, Doda Kathua, and Rajouri. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website jkpsc.nic.in till January 31, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 204 posts in various departments.

Candidates applying for Lecturer Super Specialty in GMC Jammu/ Srinagar should not be more than the age of 50 years. The upper age limit for candidates applying for Lecturer in GMC Jammu/Srinagar and other medical colleges should not be more than the age of 40 years. Upper age relaxed for registered category candidates.

Application Fee

The applicants from reserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in Click on Jobs/Online Application under Recruitment tab Now Click on the application link Fill up the application form, upload the documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.