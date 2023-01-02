Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) will soon commence the online application process for recruitment to the post of Havilders (Non Gazetted, Grade-III) under Directorate of Civil Defence and Home Guards, Assam. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies at slprbassam.in today, January 2, from 5.00 PM onwards. The last date to apply for the posts is January 31, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 36 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 40 years as on July 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: H.S.L.C or equivalent examination passed from a recognized Board or Council. Minimum NCC ‘B’ Certificate.

Direct link to the official notification.

Application fee

There is no application fee required.

Steps to apply for Assam Police recruitment 2022:

Visit official website slprbassam.in Go to online application portal and click on apply link Go to Register Now and complete registration Fill application form, upload documents Pay fee and submit application Download form and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Candidates whose applications are found correct in all respects will be called for PST and PET. The date (s) and venue (s) for the tests will be intimated in due course of time.

For more details, candidate are advised to visit the official website here.