Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Motor Vehicles Inspector. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website tspsc.gov.in from January 12 to February 2.

The TSPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 113 vacancies of Assistant Motor Vehicles Inspector in the Transport Department. The pay scale is Rs 45,960- 1,24,150.

The TSPSC AMVI exam (Objective Type) is scheduled to be held on April 23 in Hyderabad.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21-39 years as on July 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: (i) Must hold a Degree in Mechanical Engineering or Automobile Engineering or equivalent qualification. (ii) Must hold a valid Driving License authorized to drive Heavy Motor Vehicles (Transport Vehicles).

Fee

Each applicant must pay the application processing fee of Rs 200 and the examination fee of Rs 120. However, all unemployees are exempted from payment of examination fee.

Here’s TSPSC AMVI notification 2022.

Selection process

The selection of candidates will be based on marks secured in the written examination (Objective Type) by CBRT/ OMR Based.