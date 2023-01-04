Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the marksheet of candidates of the Combined Civil Services Exam 2021. Candidates can check and download their marksheets from the official website jpsc.gov.in.

The JPSC Main Exam 2021 was conducted from March 11 to 13, 2022 and the interview round was held between May 9 and 16. The final results were announced on June 1.

The recruitment drive was conducted to fill a total of 252 vacancies for various posts including — Deputy Collector, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, District Coordinator, Jail Superintendent, and others. All 252 posts have been filled.

Steps to download JPSC marksheet 2021:

Visit the official website jpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Combined Civil Services Mains 2021 marksheet link Enter roll number, date of birth, mobile number and code to login The JPSC PCS marksheet will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

