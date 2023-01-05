Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the results for the post of Assistant District Prosecution Officer (ADPO). Candidates can download their results from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the interview round. Candidates can also download the final answer key from Commission’s official website. The MPPSC ADPO exam 2022 was conducted on December 18 from 12 noon to 3.00 PM. The paper consists of a total of 500 marks.

The ADPO exam is held for recruitment to 92 posts of Assistant District Prosecution Officer. Online applications were invited in July and August this year.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on ADPO exam 2022 result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download ADPO result.

Direct link to download ADPO final answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.