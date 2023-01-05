Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has announced the result of the Motor Vehicle Inspector exam 2022. Candidates can check the result merit list from the official website apsc.nic.in.

The APSC MVI exam 2022 was held on September 25 (Sunday) last year. Candidates whose Roll Numbers are listed in the merit list will have to appear for Interview. The interviews will be held in February and exact dates will be issued shortly.

Steps to check APSC MVI result 2022:

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in Click on Motor Vehicle Inspector result link The APSC MVI result will appear on screen Download and check by searching roll number.

Here’s direct link to download APSC MVI result 2022.

The APSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 26 posts of Motor Vehicle Inspector under the Commissionerate of Transport, Assam under Transport Department.