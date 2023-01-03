APSC exam calendar January/ February 2023 released; check dates here
Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the exam examination/viva-voce schedule for January/ February 2023. Candidates can check the APSC exam schedule from the official website apsc.nic.in.
As per the notification, the OMR-based screening test for the post of Forest Ranger will be held from January 8 to 22. The APSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 50 vacancies of Forest Ranger, of which 13 vacancies are reserved for female candidates.
This will be followed by the Inspector of Legal Metrology exam on January 29. The APSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 18 vacancies for Inspector of Legal Metrology under Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department.
Here’s APSC exam calendar 2023.
APSC exam calendar 2023
|Post (vacancies)
|Department
|Mode of Exam
|Date of Exam
|Forest Ranger (50)
|Environment & Forest Department
|Written & OMR based Test
|8th, 9th, 10th, 11th , 12th, 20th, 21st & 22nd January, 2023
|Inspector of Legal Metrology (18)
|Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department
|OMR based Screening Test
|29th January, 2023
|Jr. Administrative Assistant (17)
|Establishment of APSC
|Computer Test & Viva-Voce
|February
|Motor Vehicle Inspector (26)
|Transport Department,
|Viva-Voce
|February
|Assistant Professor in Halflong Govt. College (22)
|Higher Education Department
|Viva-Voce
|February
|Electrical Inspector (4)
|Power (Electricity) Department
|OMR based Screening Test
|February