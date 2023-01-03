Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the exam examination/viva-voce schedule for January/ February 2023. Candidates can check the APSC exam schedule from the official website apsc.nic.in.

As per the notification, the OMR-based screening test for the post of Forest Ranger will be held from January 8 to 22. The APSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 50 vacancies of Forest Ranger, of which 13 vacancies are reserved for female candidates.

This will be followed by the Inspector of Legal Metrology exam on January 29. The APSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 18 vacancies for Inspector of Legal Metrology under Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department.

Here’s APSC exam calendar 2023.

Post (vacancies) Department Mode of Exam Date of Exam
Forest Ranger (50) Environment & Forest Department  Written & OMR based Test 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th , 12th, 20th, 21st & 22nd January, 2023 
Inspector of Legal Metrology (18) Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department  OMR based Screening Test  29th January, 2023
Jr. Administrative Assistant (17) Establishment of APSC Computer Test & Viva-Voce February 
Motor Vehicle Inspector (26) Transport Department, Viva-Voce February 
Assistant Professor in Halflong Govt. College (22) Higher Education Department Viva-Voce February 
Electrical Inspector (4) Power (Electricity) Department OMR based Screening Test February 