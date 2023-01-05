State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has declared the result of the Physical Standards Tests (PST) and Physical Efficiency Tests (PET) for recruitment to over 400 posts of Constable in Assam Police. Candidates can check their results online at the official website slprbassam.in.

Candidates who have cleared the physical tests will appear for the written exam and oral test/viva voce. Dates will be announced later.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 470 posts of Constable in Assam Police Radio Organisation (APRO), 5 posts of Assistant Squad Commander, 12 posts of Driver (Operator) in Fire and Emergency Services and 70 posts of Constable (WO/WT/CY) in Assam Commando Battalions.

Here’s SLPRB Assam Police APRO result notice.

Steps to check Assam Police Constable result 2022:

Visit the official website slprbassam.in Go to Result Portal Click on the link available against PHYSICAL TEST RESULT

Key in Roll No of Physical Test, Date of Birth, application ID and submit

The Assam Police Constable result will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to check Assam Police APRO result 2022.