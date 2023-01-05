The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has issued an important notice regarding the online application process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023). The NEET PG 2023 registration link will be activated soon at the official website nbe.edu.in.

“The notification for inviting online applications for NEET-PG 2023 shall be published in coming days. Please refer to the NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in periodically in this regard. Kindly ignore the advertisement published in some newspapers today informing that the NEET-PG 2023 applications are invited from 5th January 2023 onwards,” the notice said.

NEET PG 2023 will be held on March 5 as a Computer Based Test (CBT) for candidates seeking admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the academic year 2023-24. The result is expected to be declared by March 31.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for all updates.

Here’s NBE NEET PG 2023 registration notice.

Eligibility criteria

A candidate must have an MBBS degree (provisional or permanent) certificate issued by an institute recognised by the Medical Council of India to be eligible for NEET PG 2023. They must also have a similar registration certificate issued by the MCI or State Medical Council. NEET PG 2023 aspirants must also have completed a year’s internship on or before May 31, 2023.