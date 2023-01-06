The University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced the exam dates for the National Eligibility Test or UGC NET June 2023 cycle.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the UGC NET 2023 exam from June 13 to 22.

UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges. UGC-NET is conducted twice every year (June & December).

The online application window will likely open in April at the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The official notification for the UGC NET June 2023 will be issued then.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for more updates.

Here’s UGC NET 2023 exam notice.

UGC NET December 2022

Meanwhile, the online application process for UGC NET December 2022 is currently underway. The NTA will conduct the UGC NET December 2022 exam from February 21 to March 10, 2023. The exam will be held for a duration of 3 hours. The paper will be conducted in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM. The UGC-NET December edition in 83 subjects will be conducted in CBT mode.

Steps to apply for UGC NET December 2022:

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “UGC NET December 2022” application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Check and download the form, take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for UGC NET December 2022.