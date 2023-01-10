Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for UP Judicial Service Civil Judge (Junior Division) Examination 2022. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 303 Civil Judge vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants must have attained the age of 22 years and must not have attained the age more than 35 years as on July 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Must hold a bachelor’s degree of Laws from a University established by Law in UP or any other University of India recognised for this purpose by the Governor, or must be an Advocate enrolled under the provisions of the Advocate Act 1961 or a Barrister of England or Northern Ireland or a Member Faculty of Advocates in Scotland and is entitled to practice in the Court or Courts subordinate thereto and must possess a thorough Knowledge of Hindi in Devnagri Script.

Application Fee

Unreserved/EWS/OBC category candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 125, whereas Rs 65 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/Ex-Serviceman. The fee for Handicapped candidates is Rs 25.

Steps to apply for Civil Judge vacancies

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in Click on “CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR ADVT.NO. A-5/E-1/2022, U.P. JUDICIAL SERVICE CIVIL JUDGE (JUNIOR DIVISION) EXAMINATION-2022” Click on the application link and register Once registered, login to apply Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Download the form and take a printout for future

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.