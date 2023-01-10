Symbiosis International has released the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) 2022 results on its official website snaptest.org. Candidates who have appeared for the examinations can check the result at snaptest.org.

SNAP 2022 was conducted on December 10, 18 and 23, 2022. SNAP 2022 is held for candidates seeking admission to postgraduate management programmes (MBA) and postgraduate management diploma programmes (PGDM) offered by the university.

Steps to check SNAP 2022 result:

Visit the official website snaptest.org On the homepage, click on ‘Score Card’ link Key in your SNAP ID and password Download and print the result for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download SNAP 2022 result scorecard.