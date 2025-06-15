The Rajasthan government on Saturday directed the state police department to remove Urdu and Persian words in official documents and replace them with Hindi.

In a letter issued to the director general of police, Rajasthan minister Jawahar Singh Bedham told the department to prepare a formal proposal on replacing Urdu and Persian words currently used in documents, letters, reports, notice boards and other communication with Hindi terminology.

The proposal would then be reviewed and implemented at the appropriate administrative level, it added.

The directive by Bedham, the minister of state in the Rajasthan home department, said that in the present times, police personnel and the public at large were not familiar with Urdu and Persian words. It said that due to this, such words should be replaced with terms in Hindi, which it described as the “national language”.

The Constitution does not list any language as the national language. However, Hindi is used as the official language in Rajasthan.

The directive said that Urdu and Persian words were introduced during the Mughal era, and administrators at that time had to learn the languages. However, it said that in the current era, Urdu and Persian words are often misunderstood or interpreted, leading to delays in justice.

The minister claimed that prioritising Hindi in administrative language would improve accessibility to legal documents, government orders and police records.

“Using Hindi words instead of Urdu/Persian will make it easier for citizens to understand government notices, directives and schemes, which help in establishing better communication between the police administration and the general public,” the letter added.

Last year too, the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state had pushed for replacing Urdu words used in police terminology with Hindi. The police department had been directed to collect details about Urdu words in such documents and their possible replacement in Hindi.