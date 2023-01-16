The University Grants Commission (UGC) will soon conclude the online application process for the National Eligibility Test or UGC NET 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the exams on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in till January 17, 2023, upto 5.00 PM.

The applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms on January 19 and 20, 2023. The city of exam centre will be released in the first week of February 2023. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from NTA’s official website from the second week of February 2023.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the UGC NET December 2022 exam from February 21 to March 10, 2023. The exam will be held for a duration of 3 hours. The paper will be conducted in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM. The UGC-NET December edition in 83 subjects will be conducted in CBT mode.

UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, exam schedule, syllabus and other details available in the notification below:

Direct link to the Information Bulletin.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/ Unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1100, whereas General-EWS/OBC-NCL will have to pay the fee of Rs 550. The candidates from SC/ST/PwD and Third gender category will pay the fee of Rs 275.

Steps to apply for UGC NET 2022

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “UGC NET December 2022” application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Check and download the form, take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for UGC NET December 2022.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.