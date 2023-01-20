The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has announced the CBT exam dates for recruitment to various teaching and non-teaching posts. Candidates can check the KVS CBT exam schedule on the official website kvsangathan.nic.in.

The KVS exams will be held from February 7 to March 6 through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. If selected, the candidates may be posted anywhere in India on initial posting as per the requirement of the organization.

The KVS recruitment drive aims to fill up 13000+ vacancies of Assistant Commissioner, Principal, Vice Principal, PGT, TGT, Librarian, PRT ( Music), Finance Officer, Assistant Engineer (Civil), Assistant Section Officer, Senior Secretariat Assistant, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Stenographer Grade-II and Hindi Translator. under Advt No. 15 & 16.