The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conclude the online application process for the NEET MDS 2023 exam next week. Aspirants can register for the entrance exam at the official website nbe.edu.in till January 30 midnight.

The Board will conduct the NEET MDS 2023 exam on March 1 on a Computer-Based Platform at various test centers across the country. The admit card will be released on February 22. The result will be announced by March 31.

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery or NEET MDS is the eligibility-cum-ranking entrance exam for admission to various dental/MDS courses.

The Information Bulletin for the exam has already been uploaded on the portal. Candidates must refer to it for eligibility criteria, fee structure, scheme of examination and other details.

Here’s NEET MDS 2023 exam notice.

Here’s NEET MDS 2023 Information Bulletin.

Eligibility criteria

A candidate for admission to the MDS course must possess a recognized degree of Bachelor in Dental Surgery awarded by a university or institute in India and registered with the State Dental Council and has obtained provisional or permanent registration. A compulsory rotatory internship of a year in an approved/recognized dental college is also required.

Exam fee

The exam fee of Rs 4250 has to be paid by General/OBC candidates and Rs 3250 for SC/ST/PWD online.

Steps to register for NEET MDS 2023:

Visit official website nbe.edu.in Go to ‘NEET MDS 2023’ – ‘Application Link’ Click on New Registration and complete registration to generate User ID and Password Login and fill application form, upload documents Choose exam city, pay fee and submit form Take a printout of the Filled Application Form with Transaction ID printed on it.

Here’s direct link to apply for NEET MDS 2023.