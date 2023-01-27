The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the exam answer keys for the post of Forest Ranger. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website apsc.nic.in.

The APSC Forest Ranger exam was conducted from January 8 to 22. The APSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 50 vacancies of Forest Ranger, of which 13 vacancies are reserved for female candidates.

The APSC Forest Ranger answer keys of General Knowledge and 20 (Twenty) Optional subjects along with the answer Key claim format, have been uploaded on the website.

Candidates can raise objection, if any, to the answer key following the claim format and submit the correct answers as per his/her opinion along with supporting documents/papers, etc. by e-mail to apscanskeyclaim@gmail.com latest by February 2.

Here’s APSC Forest Ranger answer key 2023 notice.

Steps to download APSC Forest Ranger answer key 2023:

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in Go to ‘Answer Keys’ under Important Links section Choose subject under Forest Ranger answer key link The APSC Forest Ranger answer key will appear on screen

Download and check.

Direst links:

GENERAL KNOWLEDGE

BOTANY

PHYSICS

CHEMICAL ENGINEERING

CHEMISTRY

FORESTRY

HORTICULTURE

AGRICULTURE ENGINEERING

AGRICULTURE

STATISTICS

MATHEMATICS

COMPUTER ENGINEERING

VETERINARY SCIENCE

ZOOLOGY

COMPUTER APPLICATION/SCIENCE

ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING

ELECTRONICS ENGINEERING

GEOLOGY

ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCE

CIVIL ENGINEERING

MECHANICAL ENGINEERING