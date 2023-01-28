Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has re-invited suggestions for the Assistant Public Sanitary & Waste Management Officer answer key. Eligible candidates can raise objections against the released answer keys at bpsc.bih.nic.in till January 31, 2023.

Earlier, the answer key was released on November 21, and the objections were invited till December 2 (5.00 PM). The exam was conducted on November 12 and 13, 2022.

The BPSC recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 286 posts of Assistant Public Sanitary & Waste Management Officer under the Urban Development and Housing Department. BPSC will recruit candidates based on a written exam.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Assistant Public Sanitary and Waste Management Officer Written (Objective) Competitive Examination.” answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Raise objections, if any

Direct link to General Studies (Paper I) answer key.

Direct link to Solid and Liquid Waste Management (Paper II) answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.