Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has declared the result of the Group-I Services Preliminary Exam 2022. Candidates can check and download the result merit list from the official website psc.ap.gov.in.

The APPSC Group 1 exam 2022 for the posts of Group-I Services was conducted on January 8, 2023. The answer keys were released on January 9.

A total of 6455 candidates have cleared the prelims and are qualified for the Main exam. The APPSC Group 1 Main exam will be held from April 23 to 29.

The APPSC Group 1 recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 92 vacancies.

Steps to check APPSC Group 1 result 2023:

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in Click on Group 1 result link The APPSC Group 1 result merit list will appear on screen Download and check by searching roll number.

Here’s direct link to APPSC Group 1 result 2023.