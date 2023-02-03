Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Mining Officer (Group-B) in Mines and Geology Department, Haryana under Advt No. 08 of 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website hpsc.gov.in from February 8, 2023.

The last date to apply for the post is February 28, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 12 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 42 years as on February 28, 2023.

Educational Qualification: B.E. (Mining) or B.Tech. (Mining Engineering) or equivalent qualification from a recognized university. More details available in the notification below:

Application Fee

For Male candidates of General categories, the application fee is Rs 1000. For all Female/ SC/ BC-A/ BC-B/ ESM/ EWS categories, the fee is Rs 250.

