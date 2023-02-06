The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the admit card for the post of Assistant Commissioner, Principal, Vice Principal, Trained Graduate Teacher(2022), and Primary Teacher (2022). Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website kvsangathan.nic.in.

The KVS exams will be held from February 7 to March 6 through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. If selected, the candidates may be posted anywhere in India on initial posting as per the requirement of the organization.

The KVS recruitment drive aims to fill up 13000+ vacancies of Assistant Commissioner, Principal, Vice Principal, PGT, TGT, Librarian, PRT ( Music), Finance Officer, Assistant Engineer (Civil), Assistant Section Officer, Senior Secretariat Assistant, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Stenographer Grade-II and Hindi Translator. under Advt No. 15 & 16.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website kvsangathan.nic.in Click on Asstt. Commissioner, Principal, Vice-Principal and PRT (Music) 2022 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download TGT, PRT admit card link.

Direct link to download Asst Commissioner, Principal and Vice Principal admit card link.

